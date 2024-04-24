HIL completes acquisition of Crestia Polytech

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

HIL has completed the acquisition of Crestia Polytech for a cash consideration of Rs 158.44 crore. The company also completed the acquisition of its group entities being Topline Industries, Aditya Polytechnic and Prabhu Sainath Polymers has also been completed. However, the completion of acquisition of Aditya Industries has not been completed since the conversion of said partnership firm into private limited company is under process till the date of this disclosure, and the acquisition will be completed once the conversion is occurred.