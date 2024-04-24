Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HIL completes acquisition of Crestia Polytech

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
HIL has completed the acquisition of Crestia Polytech for a cash consideration of Rs 158.44 crore. The company also completed the acquisition of its group entities being Topline Industries, Aditya Polytechnic and Prabhu Sainath Polymers has also been completed. However, the completion of acquisition of Aditya Industries has not been completed since the conversion of said partnership firm into private limited company is under process till the date of this disclosure, and the acquisition will be completed once the conversion is occurred.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon