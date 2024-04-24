Business Standard
Puravankara to redevelop residential project at Pali Hill, Mumbai

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
With potential gross development value of over Rs 2,000 cr
Puravankara announced that the company has been unanimously selected as the preferred developer for redeveloping a residential housing society in Pali Hill, Mumbai.
Pali Hill is a premium address in Bandra West, with property rates ranging from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh per sq ft. The project has a cumulative estimated development potential of 4.10 lakh sq ft carpet area, with over ~2.15 lakh sq ft available for sale, and a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 2,000 crore. Strategically positioned, the residential society is spread slightly over two and a half acres and is one of the largest in the micro]market.
At present, the company is in advanced stages of discussions for the redevelopment of three to four other prestigious housing societies in Mumbai.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

