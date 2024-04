This follows the RBI's embargo dated 04 March 2024 which suspended the disbursement of new gold loans by our company until the satisfactory completion of the said audit. This measure was part of RBI's supervisory action over concerns related to certain loan disbursement practice.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

IIFL Finance announced that the special audit directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has commenced as of 23 April 2024.