Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 1460.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 9.95 croreNet profit of Himalaya Food International rose 1460.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 9.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.959.55 4 OPM %23.8215.39 -PBDT2.361.46 62 PBT0.780.05 1460 NP0.780.05 1460
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST