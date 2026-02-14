Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 1460.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 9.95 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International rose 1460.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 9.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.959.5523.8215.392.361.460.780.050.780.05

