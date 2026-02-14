Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 22.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.28% to Rs 2.09 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) declined 22.94% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 52.28% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.094.3869.8638.131.071.311.051.290.841.09

