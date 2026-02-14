Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 22.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 22.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales decline 52.28% to Rs 2.09 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) declined 22.94% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 52.28% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.094.38 -52 OPM %69.8638.13 -PBDT1.071.31 -18 PBT1.051.29 -19 NP0.841.09 -23

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

