Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) announced that it has been selected as a consortium partner alongside Primetals Technologies India and Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH for the design and execution of a 4.2 mntpa Pellet Plant Complex at Steel Authority of India's (SAIL) IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur (West Bengal).

The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) issued by SAIL - ISP marks a total consortium contract value of approximately Rs 613 crore (Indian portion) + 18.26 million (Euro portion), with the project scheduled for completion within 39 months from the effective date of the contract. This major win represents a significant milestone for the consortium and reinforces LEWL's growing reputation as a trusted engineering partner to India's core industrial sectors.

 

Under this consortium arrangement, LEWL will be responsible for detailed design and engineering and will also contribute to the supply some of critical process equipment and systems for the project.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

