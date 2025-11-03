Monday, November 03, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 65.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 65.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales decline 47.09% to Rs 140.51 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 65.15% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 47.09% to Rs 140.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 265.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales140.51265.58 -47 OPM %21.0224.84 -PBDT26.7065.12 -59 PBT25.3063.84 -60 NP14.1840.69 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 405.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 405.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Gallantt Ispat standalone net profit rises 78.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Gallantt Ispat standalone net profit rises 78.42% in the September 2025 quarter

City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.22% in the September 2025 quarter

City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon