Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 65.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.09% to Rs 140.51 croreNet profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 65.15% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 47.09% to Rs 140.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 265.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales140.51265.58 -47 OPM %21.0224.84 -PBDT26.7065.12 -59 PBT25.3063.84 -60 NP14.1840.69 -65
