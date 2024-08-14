Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit declines 55.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.22% to Rs 22.48 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries declined 55.17% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 22.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.4827.493.204.770.460.900.360.790.260.58