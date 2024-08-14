Bartronics India standalone net profit rises 93.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.43% to Rs 13.57 croreNet profit of Bartronics India rose 93.48% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.5712.07 12 OPM %1.695.47 -PBDT0.280.70 -60 PBT0.270.51 -47 NP0.890.46 93
