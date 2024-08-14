Bartronics India standalone net profit rises 93.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.43% to Rs 13.57 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Bartronics India rose 93.48% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.5712.071.695.470.280.700.270.510.890.46