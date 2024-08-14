G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.56% to Rs 6.57 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging rose 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.56% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.579.077.003.860.410.340.200.190.180.14