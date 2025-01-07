Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Global appoints Anshuman Singh as CEO for UK Operations

Hinduja Global appoints Anshuman Singh as CEO for UK Operations

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has announced the appointment of Anshuman Singh as the Chief Executive Officer for its UK operations.

Anshuman brings over 25 years of international and multi-disciplinary experience across various industries, with a strong track record in driving digital transformation initiatives. Prior to this role, Anshuman was with LTI Mindtree in London, where he held several strategic leadership positions during his two-decade-long tenure, including overseeing its Interactive and Consulting businesses.

The company stated that Anshuman will lead growth and innovation initiatives in the UK and Europe, aligning with its vision to become the leading digital transformation partner for clients. He will also serve as a key member of HGS's Global Executive Team and contribute to shaping the companys global corporate strategy.

 

Partha DeSarkar, Group CEO, HGS, said, We're excited to welcome Anshuman to the HGS team. His expertise in CX transformation, strong understanding of the UK market, and experience in delivering value-driven solutions align perfectly with our goals. Anshuman will help drive growth, enhance digital capabilities, and strengthen our partnerships in the region.

Anshuman Singh, CEO, HGS UK, said, HGS has built a strong reputation as a leader in CX and digital transformation in the UK and I'm thrilled to join HGS at such a pivotal time. The opportunity to build upon the existing foundation and drive further growth in the UK market is truly exciting. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at HGS to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

HGS provides solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management (BPM) and digital media services.

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI, BoB, BoI: How to trade PSU Bank stocks as index falls 20% from peak

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

LIVE news updates: Delhi elections schedule to be announced at 2:00 pm today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 300 pts to 78,270; Nifty at 23,750; Oil, cons dur, financials gain

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh threatened election officer: Delhi BJP chief

HMPV, disease, illness, health

Tamil Nadu detects two cases of HMPV, condition of patients stable

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 50.51 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 18.43 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 7.85% to Rs 1,087.15 in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,179.86 crore posted in the second quarter of FY24.

The scrip shed 0.07% to Rs 677.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indo Farm Equipment climbs on debut

Indo Farm Equipment climbs on debut

Goldiam International launches dedicated website for its lab-grown diamond brand

Goldiam International launches dedicated website for its lab-grown diamond brand

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for power transmission & distribution biz

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for power transmission & distribution biz

Barometers trade with modest gains; oil & gas shares in demand

Barometers trade with modest gains; oil & gas shares in demand

Bajaj Finserv arm gross direct premium slides 7% YoY in Dec'24

Bajaj Finserv arm gross direct premium slides 7% YoY in Dec'24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon