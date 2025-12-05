Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 0.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 458.38 croreNet profit of Hinduja Housing Finance declined 0.47% to Rs 92.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 458.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 396.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales458.38396.22 16 OPM %71.1474.43 -PBDT126.70126.02 1 PBT122.05122.77 -1 NP92.4892.92 0
