Indusind General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 9.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 1692.27 croreNet profit of Indusind General Insurance Company declined 9.64% to Rs 120.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 1692.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1869.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1692.271869.55 -9 OPM %9.316.64 -PBDT161.64130.21 24 PBT161.64130.21 24 NP120.51133.36 -10
