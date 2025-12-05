India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 20.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.86% to Rs 1709.32 croreNet profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 20.45% to Rs 302.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.86% to Rs 1709.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1555.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1709.321555.95 10 OPM %85.5176.46 -PBDT396.91321.62 23 PBT393.44318.95 23 NP302.64251.25 20
