Friday, December 05, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 20.45% in the September 2025 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 20.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 9.86% to Rs 1709.32 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 20.45% to Rs 302.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.86% to Rs 1709.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1555.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1709.321555.95 10 OPM %85.5176.46 -PBDT396.91321.62 23 PBT393.44318.95 23 NP302.64251.25 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indusind General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 9.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Indusind General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 9.64% in the September 2025 quarter

ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 10.66% in the September 2025 quarter

ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 10.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Zaggle Prepaid, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Deepak Nitrite, Diamond Power Infra

Stock Alert: Zaggle Prepaid, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Deepak Nitrite, Diamond Power Infra

GIFT City

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC incorporates subsidiary AMC International (IFSC)

RailTel bags Rs 64-cr CPWD order for ICT network project

RailTel bags Rs 64-cr CPWD order for ICT network project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon