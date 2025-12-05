HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 7.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.63% to Rs 1757.64 croreNet profit of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company declined 7.80% to Rs 182.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.63% to Rs 1757.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2570.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1757.642570.87 -32 OPM %13.7210.29 -PBDT243.27265.80 -8 PBT243.27265.80 -8 NP182.89198.36 -8
