Hindustan Aeronautics inaugurates new facilities to support LVM3 Program

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics announced that S. Somanath, Chairman, ISRO inaugurated state-of-the-art Propellant Tank Production and CNC Machining facilities at HAL's Aerospace Division today.
The newly established facilities will provide a major boost to ISRO's ability to meet its growing production needs, particularly for the Launch Vehicle Mark-3, India's heaviest and most powerful rocket. Currently, the existing capacity allows for only two L VM3 launches per year, whereas ISRO's requirements stand at six launches annually. The facilities will address this gap, enabling HAL to manufacture enough critical components to support the production of six L VM3 rockets per year.
During the program, in a symbolic gesture, the first Gaganyaan Service Module and L VM3 1/2 U Isogrid Version Hardware were also handed over to ISRO.
The Propellant Tank Production Facility will specialize in the manufacturing of high-performance fuel and oxidizer tanks, critical components for the L VM3 launch vehicle of size 4m in diameter and up to 15m in length. The CNC Machining Facility houses advanced Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines for handling high-precision fabrication of 4.5m class Rings and Propellant Tank Domes of LVM3.
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

