Uno Minda inks technical license agreement with lnovance Automotive, China

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Uno Minda has announced that it has entered into a Technical License Agreement (TLA) with Suzhou lnovance Automotive Co., China (lnovance Automotive) for manufacture and sale of select high voltage category electric vehicle products for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle in India.
The select electric vehicle products include Charging Control Unit (CCU), EV inverter, EV motors and next-generation 3-in-1 electric drive systems (e-Axle). This partnership will significantly expand Uno Minda's e-4W product portfolio, enabling them to effectively cater to the growing Indian EV market.
Uno Minda aims to further strengthen the partnership by transitioning it into a joint venture, subject to necessary approvals.
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

