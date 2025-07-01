Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Copper inks MoU with Coal India to explore copper & critical minerals sectors

Hindustan Copper inks MoU with Coal India to explore copper & critical minerals sectors

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Hindustan Copper (HCL) said that it has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coal India (CIL) to jointly participate in copper and critical minerals sectors.

Shares of Hindustan Copper declined 0.61% to Rs 277.65, while Coal India shares slipped 0.65% to Rs 391.70 on the BSE.

Hindustan Copper, in an exchange filing on Monday, 30 June, said the MoU is to jointly identify and evaluate opportunities in copper and critical minerals sectors, and to explore participation in partnerships with renowned global companies in these sectors.

This MoU does not constitute a legally binding relationship between the parties as per the conditions set-out in the MoU, it added.

 

Hindustan Construction Company is the flagship company of Hindustan Construction Company Group (HCC Group) and is involved in engineering and construction of infrastructure projects such as dams, tunnels, bridges, hydro, nuclear and thermal power plants, expressways and roads, marine works, water supply, irrigation systems and industrial buildings across the country.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

