Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Blue Dart Express Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 842.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 96934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25761 shares in the past one month.

 

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 14.26% to Rs 127. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9216 shares in the past one month.

Blue Dart Express Ltd soared 7.46% to Rs 6870. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 511 shares in the past one month.

HBL Engineering Ltd exploded 7.34% to Rs 636.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83825 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup gained 7.28% to Rs 53.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Projects secures new orders worth Rs 989 crore

IndusInd Bank launches 'INDIE for Business' for empowering MSMEs

Mahindra & Mahindra June tractor sales grow 13% to 53,392 units

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

