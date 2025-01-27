Business Standard

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation partners with Delhivery

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

For nationwide distribution of HP Lubricants

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has partnered with Delhivery to manage nationwide distribution of HPCL's branded lubricants, known as HP Lubricants, to its various stakeholders.

HPCL aims to achieve a quantum jump in the operational excellence of its supply chain, which involves the movement of millions of Lubricant SKUs across the country, with Delhivery's robust Part Truck Load (PTL) logistics infrastructure and cutting-edge technology solutions underpinned by centralized tracking. The collaboration is expected to set a new milestone in the Indian logistics landscape.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

