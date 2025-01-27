Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank slips for fifth straight session

Indian Bank slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 500.3, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 1.98% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 500.3, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.Indian Bank has lost around 5.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has eased around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6152.95, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.26 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 499.55, down 0.28% on the day. Indian Bank jumped 4.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 1.98% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

