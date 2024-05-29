Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 24.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 87.77 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 3.27% to Rs 17.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 419.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 24.50% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.