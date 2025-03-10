Monday, March 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc approves NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr

Hindustan Zinc approves NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc has approved the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures (NCDs or Debentures) aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, which NCDs are to be issued in following three separately transferable and redeemable principal parts: (i) Rs 100 crore ("STRPP 1); (ii) Rs 100 crore ("STRPP 2 "); and (iii) Rs 300 crore ("STRPP 3" together with STRPP 1 and STRPP 2 STRPPS), where the cumulative principal amount of the STRPPS shall not exceed Rs 500 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

Government taking various steps to promote Gas based Power Generation

Government taking various steps to promote Gas based Power Generation

Rice and Wheat output seen elevated, Second Advance Estimates put kharif foodgrains production at 1663.91 MT

Rice and Wheat output seen elevated, Second Advance Estimates put kharif foodgrains production at 1663.91 MT

Nifty settles below 22,500; Sensex slides 217 pts; VIX jumps 3.82%

Nifty settles below 22,500; Sensex slides 217 pts; VIX jumps 3.82%

INR slips to one-week low

INR slips to one-week low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon