Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.49% to Rs 11.76 croreNet profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 533.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.7610.84 8 OPM %6.976.00 -PBDT0.800.60 33 PBT0.510.17 200 NP0.380.06 533
