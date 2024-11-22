Sofcom Systems standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 222.22% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Sofcom Systems rose 112.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 222.22% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.290.09 222 OPM %58.6288.89 -PBDT0.170.08 113 PBT0.170.08 113 NP0.170.08 113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content