Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and Azad Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2025.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and Azad Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2025.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 12157.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4096 shares in the past one month.

 

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd spiked 13.87% to Rs 624. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15282 shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd surged 13.56% to Rs 1504.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46477 shares in the past one month.

JBM Auto Ltd rose 10.76% to Rs 1550. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13452 shares in the past one month.

Azad Engineering Ltd added 8.47% to Rs 1537.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13922 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24920 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

