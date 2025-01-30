Business Standard

Nokia Q4 results: Net profit beats estimates, jumps 38%; sales rise 17%

Nokia Q4 results: Net profit beats estimates, jumps 38%; sales rise 17%

Company said sales at its network Infrastructure business rose 17 per cent due to a strong recovery in demand from communication service providers, notably in North America

Nokia set a full-year profit outlook of between 1.9 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros, compared with estimates of 2.13 billion euros

Reuters STOCKHOLM
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Finland's Nokia on Thursday reported a stronger than expected 38 per cent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit helped by higher sales of telecom equipment to mobile operators in North America and India, and forecast an upbeat 2025. 
Net sales rose 10 per cent to 5.98 billion euros ($6.23 billion), beating estimates of 5.74 billion euros. 
The company said sales at its network Infrastructure business rose 17 per cent due to a strong recovery in demand from communication service providers, notably in North America. 
"I am optimistic that the improving market trends we are now seeing will persist into 2025," CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement. 
 
Nokia and its Nordic rival Ericsson have seen double-digit growth in North America due to a rebound in demand after years of weakness. Demand from Indian clients, which dropped significantly after rapid growth in 2023, is also recovering. 

Comparable earnings before interest and tax rose to 1.14 billion euros, beating the 960 million euros expected by analysts in an LSEG poll. 
Nokia set a full-year profit outlook of between 1.9 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros, compared with estimates of 2.13 billion euros. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : Nokia Nokia results corporate earnings

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

