Hitachi Energy shares hit 20% upper circuit on posting 498% jump in Q3 PAT

Hitachi Energy shares hit 20% upper circuit on posting 498% jump in Q3 PAT

Hitachi Energy reported a 498 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit of Rs 137.38 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 22.97 crore a year ago

Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India shares were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit on Thursday in morning deals at Rs 12,157.95 per share. The northward movement in the stock came after manifold jump in its profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter.
 
Around 11:17 AM, Hitachi Energy share price was up 20 per cent at Rs 12,157.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.37 per cent at 76,818.68. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 51,527.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 12,157.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 10,700 per share. 
 
 
On Wednesday, after market hours, Hitachi Energy reported a 498 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit of Rs 137.38 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 22.97 crore a year ago. 
 
The revenue of the company rose 27.8 per cent to Rs 1,582.68 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 1,238.86 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly order of Rs 11,594.3 crore in the period ending December 31, 2024, as per the filing.  
 

Excluding the one-time large high-voltage direct current (HVDC) order, the company's share of exports grew to over 40 per cent of total orders in Q3FY25, with power quality, substation and renewable orders from Australia, Indonesia, Canada, Croatia, Azerbaijan, etc. Similarly, the service segment constituted 11 per cent of total orders (excluding HVDC).
 
At the close of December 31, 2024, the Hitachi Energy recorded its highest-ever order backlog of Rs 18,994.4 crore, providing revenue visibility for the coming quarters.
 
Hitachi Energy is a global technology company that specializes in providing solutions for the energy sector. The company focuses on advancing sustainable energy, offering products and services in areas like electrification, automation, grid integration, and renewable energy technologies.
 
Their work includes everything from power transmission and distribution to digital solutions for managing energy systems. The company is deeply involved in the transition to cleaner, more efficient energy systems and is helping to shape the future of global power grids.
 
In the past one year, Hitachi Energy shares have gained 80.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.5 per cent. 

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

