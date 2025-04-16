Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Home First Finance Company India raises Rs 1,250 cr via QIP

Home First Finance Company India raises Rs 1,250 cr via QIP

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Home First Finance Company India (HomeFirst) has successfully raised fresh equity capital of Rs 1,250 crore by issuing 1.3 crores of equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Commenting on the successful closure of the QIP, Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO said: This capital infusion will augment HomeFirst's capital base and further strengthen its ability to expand our footprint, deepen customer engagement, and deliver sustained value to all stakeholders. The overwhelming shareholder interest not only underlines their confidence in the multi decadal opportunity in the affordable housing finance industry we operate in, but also reaffirms their trust towards our ability and commitment to deliver robust financial performance by maintaining our trajectory of sustainable, consistent, and quality growth as demonstrated over more than fifteen years. On behalf of the entire HomeFirst team, I warmly welcome all our shareholders and look forward to their continued support as we scale new heights.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SBI Card partners with Tata Digital to launch lifestyle co-branded credit card

SBI Card partners with Tata Digital to launch lifestyle co-branded credit card

Sensex settles 309 pts higher, Nifty ends above 23,400; PSU bank shares in demand

Sensex settles 309 pts higher, Nifty ends above 23,400; PSU bank shares in demand

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 104.50/share

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 104.50/share

Dollar index extends deep slide to fresh 3-year low; Fed Powell speech in focus

Dollar index extends deep slide to fresh 3-year low; Fed Powell speech in focus

Bajaj Electricals soars on inking strategic pact with Slovakia's SEAK

Bajaj Electricals soars on inking strategic pact with Slovakia's SEAK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon