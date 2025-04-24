Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Honasa Consumer announces change in senior management

Honasa Consumer announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Honasa Consumer announced Karan Bajwa who served as Senior Vice President - Human Resources, has been elevated to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and Avinash Dhagat, who served as Senior Vice President - Supply Chain, has been elevated to Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO) of the Company with effect from 24 April 2025.

On account of the above changes, both Karan Bajwa and Avinash Dhagat, have been designated as Senior Management Personnel.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

