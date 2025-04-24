Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Black Box record best-ever quarterly performance for FY25

Black Box record best-ever quarterly performance for FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Wins orders worth Rs 1,550 cr in Q4

Black Box announced its best-ever quarterly performance for the financial year 2024-25, achieving order wins totaling Rs 1,550 crore in Q4.

The quarter was marked by several key victories, including a landmark Rs 240 crore order for a large-scale infrastructure modernization initiative with one of the United States' largest hospital networks. Additionally, Black Box secured over Rs 225 crore in data center service contracts with major global hyperscalers. The company also expanded its footprint in the transportation sector, winning over Rs 130 crore in new orders for airport modernization projects. In the education sector, Black Box was awarded a contract worth Rs 90 crore by a leading U.S.-based university.

 

Further strengthening its position, Black Box secured significant orders outside of the U.S., with notable wins in the Asia-Pacific and Indian markets. These included a Rs 90 crore engagement with a major consumer electronics firm in APAC region, as well as two large deals in India, one in the telecommunications sector for 5G rollout by Indian telcos and another with one of the largest municipal corporations totalling Rs 180 crore. These wins highlight the company's continued strength in delivering high value digital infrastructure solutions across a broad spectrum of industries.

We are seeing strong, sustained client demand for the modernization of IT and networking infrastructure to stay competitive in an increasingly digital-first world, said Sanjeev Verma, Whole Time Director, Black Box Ltd. This demand is fueled by the growing recognition that digital infrastructure is central to AI adoption and long-term business resilience. Verma added, This quarter's exceptional performance validates our strategic priorities and reinforces our commitment to disciplined execution. As we continue to innovate and enhance our global go-to-market capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver lasting value to our clients and stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Supreme Inds Q4 PAT drops 17% YoY to Rs 294 cr; declares dividend of Rs 24/sh

Supreme Inds Q4 PAT drops 17% YoY to Rs 294 cr; declares dividend of Rs 24/sh

Devyani International acquires Sky Gate along with three brands

Devyani International acquires Sky Gate along with three brands

GIC and SAMHI Hotels announce strategic partnership

GIC and SAMHI Hotels announce strategic partnership

Syngene International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Syngene International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NSE revises eligibility criteria for migration from SME platform to mainboard

NSE revises eligibility criteria for migration from SME platform to mainboard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon