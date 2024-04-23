Hong Kong Market surges on China support pledge

Chinas securities regulators unveiled measures on Friday to bolster the Hong Kong market by adding more exchange-traded funds to the Stock Connect programme and supporting listings of Chinese companies in the city
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 317.24 points, or 1.92%, to 16,828.93. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 123.36 points, or 2.12%, to 5,954.62.
Among blue chips, Pork processing giant WH Group jumped 5.8% to HK$5.80 after announcing its operating profit increased 37% in the first quarter. Sportswear maker Li Ning advanced 5.7% to HK$18.50 after a business update showed growth in retail and e-commerce sales in the first quarter.
Shares of tea shop operator Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial and Tianjin Construction Development Group tanked on their market debut. Baicha Baidao closed 27% lower from its IPO price of HK$17.50. The company raised HK$2.59 billion from its Hong Kong IPO. Tianjin Construction plunged 39% from its HK$2.50 IPO price.
