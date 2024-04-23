Zydus announces NDA acceptance of Desidustat in China by NMPA

Desidustat, administered orally is a novel, oral Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitor (HIF-PHI) for treating anaemia in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients. CKD involves the gradual loss of functioning of kidneys and eventually leads to kidney failure. Healthy kidneys naturally secrete a hormone called Erythropoietin (EPO), which stimulates red blood cell production also known as erythropoiesis. When kidneys are impaired as in patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, EPO production is impaired, leading to development of anaemia. HIF-PHI promotes erythropoiesis through increasing endogenous erythropoietin, reducing hepcidin thereby improves iron availability.

Discovered and developed by Zydus, Desidustat is being marketed by the group in India under the brand name Oxemia. China Medical System Holdings through its wholly-owned subsidiary gained a royalty bearing, exclusive, sub-licensable license under the licensed technology and Zydus data to develop, register and to manufacture, use and commercialise the Product in Greater China (including Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the New Drug Application (NDA) of Desidustat Tablets has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA). CMS International Development and Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings (CMS) obtained an exclusive license for the product from Zydus in 2020.