NBCC secures record new works of Rs 23,500 in FY24

NBCC (India) secured significant business during FY23-24 and it has secured record new works of Rs. 23,500 crore on consolidated basis and Rs. 18,400 crore on standalone basis, as compared to Rs. 6,700 crore (Consolidated basis) and Rs. 4,225 crore (Standalone basis) in preceding FY.

Major business secured in FY2023-24:

- Additional FAR works in Amrapali worth approximately Rs. 10,000 Crore. h

- First Re-development project out-side of Delhi i.e; Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) Project valuing Rs. 2,000 Crore. h

- Diversification into Agri-infrastructure Sector through construction of grain storage under Worlds Largest Grain Storage Plan with an approximate value of Rs 1,500 Crore. h

- Redevelopment and modernisation of Government of India Presses through selffinancing model at Mayapuri, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Nasik & Kolkata, valuing Rs. 750 Crore. h

- Various infrastructure works of SAIL Bhilai, Bokaro, Durgapur & Burnpur valuing Rs. 580 Crore. h

- NIT Sikkim works valuing Rs. 560 Crore. h

- Construction work of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at various locations of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, NER, UP & Delhi valuing Rs. 346 Crore. h

- Other works secured are for Paradip Port Authority (PPA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), Khadi Village Industrial Commission (KVIC), NIFT Varanasi, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), PWD Puducherry, etc. h

- MoUs signed with BHEL(land monetisation), HUDCO, DMRC& Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI)

Amrapali: NBCC has successfully completed about 19,000 units in just three years (including 2-years under the influence of COVID-19 pandemic). The company is committed to deliver another 19,000 units before March 2025.NBCC along with Aspire team has achieved sale of over 6,300 units in Amrapali Projects with total sale value of more than Rs. 3,650 crore.

WTC Nauroji Nagar: NBCC has sold commercial real estate inventory valuing approximately Rs. 6,500 crore this FY as compared to around Rs. 2,100 crore in last FY. As on date, the company has sold a total commercial inventory of over 30 lakh sq.ft. through 25 e-auctions having a sale value of over Rs 12,100 crore. The project is rapidly progressing towards completion with achievement of more than 95% of physical progress.

Works Awarded: During the financial year 2023-2024, at a consolidated basis, the Company has awarded works of approx. Rs. 9,800 crore pertaining to different projects compared to works of approx. Rs. 6,050 crore last year, by registering a significant growth of about 62%.

