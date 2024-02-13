Sensex (    %)
                        
HotelKey selects RateGain's connectivity solution for enhancing its distribution capabilities

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that HotelKey, a leading hospitality platform, has selected RateGain to enhance its distribution capabilities. HotelKey will utilize RateGain for seamlessly connecting to GDS systems and other demand partners.
RateGain's connectivity solutions today connect to all the leading GDS systems of the world and power over 20% of all GDS transactions across all leading hotel chains. RateGain also helps enterprises with a more agile and tailored migration strategy that will enable HotelKey to perform a property-by-property migration, minimizing large-scale disruptions during the migration process.
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

