HotelKey selects RateGain's connectivity solution for enhancing its distribution capabilities

RateGain's connectivity solutions today connect to all the leading GDS systems of the world and power over 20% of all GDS transactions across all leading hotel chains. RateGain also helps enterprises with a more agile and tailored migration strategy that will enable HotelKey to perform a property-by-property migration, minimizing large-scale disruptions during the migration process.

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that HotelKey, a leading hospitality platform, has selected RateGain to enhance its distribution capabilities. HotelKey will utilize RateGain for seamlessly connecting to GDS systems and other demand partners.