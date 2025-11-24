Monday, November 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUDCO signs MoU with National Institute of Urban Affairs

HUDCO signs MoU with National Institute of Urban Affairs

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), on 24 November, 2025. Through this non-binding MoU, parties intend to collaborate for developing programmes of mutual interest on themes related to urban infrastructure & development including infrastructure investment and HUDCO's Urban Invest Window (UiWIN), organising capacity building programmes, seminars/conferences/workshops and conducting research, monitoring, evaluation, and impact studies. The MoU also aims to explore collaborations with multi-lateral funding agencies and other suitable financing opportunities.

ERIS Lifesciences board approves acquisition of balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

Aditya Birla Capital allots 12.71 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Nawratan Arts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

INR rebounds well from historic low but fails to lift above 89/$ mark

Shriram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

