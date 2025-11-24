Monday, November 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ERIS Lifesciences board approves acquisition of balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

ERIS Lifesciences board approves acquisition of balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
The board of ERIS Lifesciences at its meeting held on 24 November 2025 has approved the acquisition of balance 30% of the total share capital of Swiss Parenterals, a subsidiary of the Company.

Further, the board has approved the issuance of up to 23,06,372 equity shares of the Company on preferential basis to discharge the consideration for acquisition of 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

