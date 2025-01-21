Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai achieves 92% localization in manufacturing

Hyundai achieves 92% localization in manufacturing

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) underscored its commitment to Make-in-India' by showcasing its indigenization efforts through a dedicated Localization Zone at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. HMIL, through a strategic indigenization roadmap, has achieved up to 92% localization in manufacturing.

Additionally, HMIL and Mobis India have also commenced local assembly of battery-packs at a newly commissioned state-of-the-art facility within HMIL's Chennai manufacturing facility. The Hyundai CRETA Electric becomes the first model to come equipped with locally assembled battery-packs from the plant.

HMIL's localisation efforts have led to forex savings of US $672 Million (INR 5,678 Crore+) since 2019, and have fostered direct employment opportunities for over 1,400 people.

 

Commenting on HMIL's commitment towards localization, Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer - HMIL said, HMIL's indigenization efforts are deeply in sync with Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Make-in-India' initiatives, and our localization strategy strives to constantly leverage India's rich resources, skilled workforce and advanced engineering prowess, to develop world-class technology domestically. Commissioning of the HMIL and Mobis India Limited's battery-pack assembly plant is a key milestone in our localization and EV roadmap. The Hyundai CRETA Electric becomes the first Hyundai EV manufactured in India to come equipped with battery-packs assembled at this very plant, making it a true game-changer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

