Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Pritika Auto Industries has commenced commercial production of the ordered components from a leading multinational tractor manufacturer in India after successful completion of inspection and trials at the customer end.

The components include

1. Case (Hyd. Cylinder)

2. Bracket Top Link

3. Block (Hyd)

Also Read

Tata motors

Tata Motors teams up with Saraswat Bank to offer competitive interest rates

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung's maiden tri-fold to launch in 2025, Flip FE to tag along: Report

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump Inauguration LIVE: Trump signs order for US to exit WHO, withdraws from Paris Accords again

Pharma companies, Pharma

Glenmark Pharma share price rises 2% on launching blood clotting drug

Elon Musk nazi salute

Musk accused of Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration event

4. Tube Cylinder

The total business value of the above said component will be approximately Rs. 20 crore per annum in addition to current order book. At the same time, these orders have a long term visibility spanning to over next four to five years with volume of Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers opens positive; breadth strong

Barometers opens positive; breadth strong

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP 10 mg/mL

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP 10 mg/mL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStallion India Fluorochemicals IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon