Hyundai Motor rises as passenger vehicle engine production begins at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) rose 1.02% to Rs 1,956.85 after the company announced that it has successfully commenced the production of Passenger Vehicle Engines at its Talegaon Plant.
The said plant located at MIDC Talegaon Industrial Area, Pune, the facility began operations on 16 June 2025.
Hyundai Motor India is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY23. Manufactures and sells reliable, feature-rich, and innovative four-wheeler passenger vehicles backed by the latest technology. Additionally, parts such as transmissions and engines are also manufactured.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.7% to Rs 1,614.35 crore despite a 1.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,527.25 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to the same period last year.
