ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.15%, gains for five straight sessions

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1789.6, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.28% in last one year as compared to a 26.46% gain in NIFTY and a 18.97% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1789.6, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23991.65. The Sensex is at 79076.1, up 0.51%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has added around 9.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23592.7, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1790, up 0.34% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 34.28% in last one year as compared to a 26.46% gain in NIFTY and a 18.97% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 45.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News