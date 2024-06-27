Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Suncare Traders Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Burnpur Cement Ltd, Indo Amines Ltd, GRP Ltd and Autoline Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2024.
Burnpur Cement Ltd, Indo Amines Ltd, GRP Ltd and Autoline Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Suncare Traders Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1.26 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 48.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.42 lakh shares in the past one month.
Burnpur Cement Ltd surged 19.92% to Rs 9.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indo Amines Ltd soared 17.76% to Rs 145.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21530 shares in the past one month.
GRP Ltd rose 16.11% to Rs 12045. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 216 shares in the past one month.
Autoline Industries Ltd spurt 12.93% to Rs 130.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24633 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon