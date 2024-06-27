Suncare Traders Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Burnpur Cement Ltd, Indo Amines Ltd, GRP Ltd and Autoline Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2024.

Suncare Traders Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1.26 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 48.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Burnpur Cement Ltd surged 19.92% to Rs 9.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Amines Ltd soared 17.76% to Rs 145.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21530 shares in the past one month.

GRP Ltd rose 16.11% to Rs 12045. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 216 shares in the past one month.

Autoline Industries Ltd spurt 12.93% to Rs 130.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24633 shares in the past one month.

