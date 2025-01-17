Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.21%

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.21%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1950, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.41% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.28% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1950, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 23211.05. The Sensex is at 76656.14, down 0.5%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 4.02% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22943.75, down 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1956.55, up 2.18% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 35.41% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.28% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 42.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Industries Ltd soars 2.9%, Gains for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd soars 2.9%, Gains for third straight session

Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia announce collaboration

Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia announce collaboration

Swaraj Engines announces change in senior management

Swaraj Engines announces change in senior management

Indian Auto industry has grown by nearly 12% in past year says PM

Indian Auto industry has grown by nearly 12% in past year says PM

CG Power & Industrial Solutions update on fiscal support for setting up OSAT unit

CG Power & Industrial Solutions update on fiscal support for setting up OSAT unit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon