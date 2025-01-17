Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions update on fiscal support for setting up OSAT unit

CG Power & Industrial Solutions update on fiscal support for setting up OSAT unit

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
CG Power & Industrial Solutions had earlier announced that with respect to setting up of an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility and the grant of subsidy for the said project under the Modified scheme for setting up of Compound Semiconductors / Silicon Photonics / Sensors Fab/ Discrete Semiconductors Fab and Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP)/ Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in India, the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY) had approved the grant of subsidy/fiscal support towards capex, of up to Rs. 3,501 crores, subject to the execution of Fiscal Support Agreement.

Now, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, India Semiconductor Mission and CG Semi (subsidiary company/ project company incorporated for setting up the OSAT facility) has today, 17 January 2025 entered into the fiscal support agreement.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index bounces near 109 mark as improvement in GDP estimates supports sentiments

US dollar index bounces near 109 mark as improvement in GDP estimates supports sentiments

Caplin Point Lab arm receives USFDA nod for seizures treatment injection

Caplin Point Lab arm receives USFDA nod for seizures treatment injection

India's Oilmeal export tumbles 25% on year in Dec-24

India's Oilmeal export tumbles 25% on year in Dec-24

AstraZeneca gains on getting nod from CDSCO to import new drug Eculizumab

AstraZeneca gains on getting nod from CDSCO to import new drug Eculizumab

Economic Buzz: World Bank expects Indian economic growth to maintain pace of 6.7% for next two years

Economic Buzz: World Bank expects Indian economic growth to maintain pace of 6.7% for next two years

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon