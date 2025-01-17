Business Standard

Swaraj Engines announces change in senior management

Swaraj Engines announces change in senior management

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Swaraj Engines has appointed Geeta Kharat (ICSI Membership No. ACS-51135) as Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 17 January 2025, in place of Rajesh Kumar Kapila. Geeta Kharat will also be Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel of the Company.

Rajesh Kumar Kapila (ICSI Membership No. ACS-9936) will continue as Company Secretary of the Company.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

