ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 1.32 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 132,250 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005)' and 948 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023)', on 09 December 2025 at 11:38 a.m. IST.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

