ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 26.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.10% to Rs 14788.46 croreNet profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declined 26.18% to Rs 173.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 14788.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12629.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.57% to Rs 850.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 813.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 41759.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38559.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
