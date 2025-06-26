Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 2.2%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 2.2%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 648.6, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.16% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.63% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 648.6, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25378.3. The Sensex is at 83219.23, up 0.56%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 0.57% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26851.2, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 648.95, up 2.16% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 8.16% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.63% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 77.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.71%, Gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.71%, Gains for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.25%, gains for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.25%, gains for third straight session

Lupin launches Prucalopride Tablets in US market

Lupin launches Prucalopride Tablets in US market

Bandhan Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Bandhan Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon