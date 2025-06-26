Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.25%, gains for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.25%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 2004.9, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2004.9, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25378.3. The Sensex is at 83219.23, up 0.56%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 4.08% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56621.15, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2001.4, up 1.08% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 18.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Lupin launches Prucalopride Tablets in US market

Bandhan Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Gland Pharma Ltd soars 0.08%, gains for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 1.63%, up for five straight sessions

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

