Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 831.7, up 4.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.62% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% drop in NIFTY and a 12.92% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 831.7, up 4.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25378.3. The Sensex is at 83219.23, up 0.56%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has risen around 2.77% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35820.55, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.81 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

